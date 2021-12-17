AXPR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $125,402.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $125,402.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00206305 BTC.

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

