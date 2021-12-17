Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 109.9% in November

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the November 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AZZUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 175,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

