BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £151.48 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve acquired 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 541 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £151.48 ($200.19).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Brad Greve purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($196.54).
LON:BA opened at GBX 531 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 556.23. The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87).
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
