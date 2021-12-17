BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £151.48 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve acquired 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 541 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £151.48 ($200.19).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Brad Greve purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($196.54).

LON:BA opened at GBX 531 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 556.23. The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87).

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 645 ($8.52) to GBX 555 ($7.33) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

