Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,449.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,429.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

