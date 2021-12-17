Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank First in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. Bank First has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank First by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

