Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 45,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 58,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

