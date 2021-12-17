Bank of America Corp DE Buys 634,772 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.