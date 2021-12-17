Bank of America Corp DE Has $418.63 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $418,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.