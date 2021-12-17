Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.72% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $400,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

SCZ stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

