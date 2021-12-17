Bank of America Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Underperform

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.50. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

