Bank of America Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $7.60

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $9.50 to $7.60 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $729.52 million, a PE ratio of 181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.