Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $170.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.13 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,050,668 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

