Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.