Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.06. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

OZK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

