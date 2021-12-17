Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,543 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $626.49. 19,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.