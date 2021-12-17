Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 26,359 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

ABBV traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.24. 146,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $230.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

