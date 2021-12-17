Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 783 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.06 on Friday, hitting $631.74. 42,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.16 and its 200 day moving average is $505.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a market capitalization of $260.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.