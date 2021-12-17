Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.19 ($48.53).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.73 ($39.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. United Internet has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

