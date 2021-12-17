Barclays Begins Coverage on Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) target price on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 915.50 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 896.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 935.81. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $40,380.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.