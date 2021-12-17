Barclays Cuts CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target to 133.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 140.00 to 133.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

