Barclays Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

