Barclays Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DIN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.