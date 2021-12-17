Barclays Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.