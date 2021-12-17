Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 835 ($11.03) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 817.44 ($10.80).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 721.20 ($9.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 606.40 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 683.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 699.89.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($695,253.39). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,111.00).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.