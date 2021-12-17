Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BVNRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

