Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. 490,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
