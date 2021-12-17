Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. 490,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

