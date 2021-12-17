BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading 0.4% Higher

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.60 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.52). 763,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,093,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.20 ($2.51).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.69.

In other BB Healthcare Trust news, insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £6,138.52 ($8,112.22). Also, insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,477.20 ($5,916.74).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

