BDO Unibank, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $22.83 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

