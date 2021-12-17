Beacon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,953.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Beacon has a market cap of $536,999.17 and $11,953.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029519 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

