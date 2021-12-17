Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.