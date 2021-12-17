Belmont Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $22,804,500 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $182.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.66 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

