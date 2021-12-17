Ben Thompson Buys 24 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.25) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($413.90).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.62), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($968,878.02).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,330.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,306.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £710.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 762 ($10.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

