Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Down 0.9%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.03 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.77). 6,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 187,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

