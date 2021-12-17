Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $189.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $192.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

