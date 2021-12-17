Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.63. 540,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

