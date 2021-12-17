Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

