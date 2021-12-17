Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Shopify by 112.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 81.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 17.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,325.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,975. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,493.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,468.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.