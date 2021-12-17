Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

