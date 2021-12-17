Benjamin G. S. Fowke III Sells 50,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

