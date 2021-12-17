Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $230,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $591.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $647.29 and a 200-day moving average of $579.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

