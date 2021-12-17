Better Money Decisions LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $318.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.