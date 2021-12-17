Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

