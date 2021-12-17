Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4,798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

