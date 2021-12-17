Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $657,000.

EAGG opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

