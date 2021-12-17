Better Money Decisions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Better Money Decisions LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.