Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Better World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

