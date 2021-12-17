BidiPass Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $161,450.80 and $30.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00203397 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.