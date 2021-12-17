BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.62

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $4.92. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,074 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

