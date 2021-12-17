Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 227,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $12,469,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.