Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Biomerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.00 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.63.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

