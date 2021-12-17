Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $39,167.08

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $39,167.08 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00029538 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 543.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

